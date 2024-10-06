Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Zendaya: Euphoria Season 3 Has A Fascinating Plot

Season three of Euphoria, which will see Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow return, is set to begin production in January 2025.

Zendaya: Euphoria Season 3 Has A Fascinating Plot

Actor Zendaya opened up about the upcoming third season of ‘Euphoria’. The actress, who plays Rue recently shared what she knew about the new episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She also shared that there will be a time jump between the second and third seasons.

Zendaya said, “It’s important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with. And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!”

Zendaya, who is also an executive producer on the show didn’t share much details about the plot of season three, however, she said it will be “fascinating.”

“I don’t actually know much about what is happening. I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening,” she shared.

She added, “It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too.”

Season three of Euphoria, which will see Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow return, is set to begin production in January 2025. Barbie Ferreira previously announced that she would not be returning to the show, and Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose in July 2023.

Earlier, Sydney Sweeney shared her excitement about returning to HBO’s hit series ‘Euphoria’, where she will once again portray the tumultuous character Cassie Howard.

“We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me,” she told Cosmopolitan in August. “I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come. But I’m also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

On March 25, HBO declared the delay of ‘Euphoria’ Season 3, affirming their dedication to delivering an outstanding new season

MUST READ | National Award For Jani Master Revoked After POCSO Case

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Euphoria Season 3 Euphoria Season 3 cast Zendaya

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox