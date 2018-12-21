Zero box office collection Day 1 Live updates: Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif is finally in theatres now. The much-antipated movie is made under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions and as per the prediction expected to cross over Rs 25 crore on its release date i.e. December 21.

The film which has already created a whole lot of buzz in the theatres is expected to cross over Rs 25 – Rs 27 crore on the first day of its release. According to trade analyst and film critic Girish Johar, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan (who were last seen in Jab Tak Hai Jaan) starrer Zero is being waited with bated breath as it seems to be positive due to the promotions of its trailer, songs and posters. With right amount of noise among cinephiles, Zero starring Katrina Kaif has been a fantastic pre-release buzz in the industry.

He was further added saying to the indian express that the film will expect between Rs 25 to 27 crore as it is a non-holiday friday. Starring in around 3500 screens, SRK’s character Bauaa Singh has become a household name because of the well planned and executed promotion strategy.

