Zero Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood’s King Khan is back with his charm in his latest film Zero along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, which is bankrolled by Gauri Khan and helmed by the ace director Aanand L Rai. The film also casts Salman Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Abhay Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Madhavan, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt in special appearances. According to the reports, film Zero was released across 5,965 theatres all over the world, including a total of 1,585 international screens. The film has been receiving mixed reactions from the critics and fans, which may effect films business but all hopes are on weekend collection.

Film expert and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a tweet, said, “Expected so much from this collaboration [SRK and director Aanand L Rai]… Sadly, the flawed writing – especially the second hour – takes the film downhill… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT.” While, on the hand audience, who have watched the film, are liking the film and sharing their good reviews on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Film critic Girish Johar, while predicting the day one box office collection of the film, had said, “Being a non-holiday Friday, the film is expected to earn something between Rs 25-27 crore. Clocking around 3500 screens, everything is going well for SRK. His character Bauua Singh has become a household name because of a well-crafted promotion strategy.”

