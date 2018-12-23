Zero box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero has so far managed to garner over Rs 20 crore at the box office. The much-awaited film of Bollywood, Zero which is bankrolled by Gauri Khan is made under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions.

Zero box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited movie Zero has created a whole lot of buzz in the industry ever since it went on floors. The film that stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead, is helmed by Anand L Rai and bankrolled by Gauri Khan. Made under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero was released on December 21. The latest film of B-Town’s King Khan also stars Salman Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Abhay Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Madhavan, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt in special appearances.

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan aka Badshah of Bollywood was an epic diappointment. The film due to its flawed writing was a fiasco. With mixed reactions from audience and celebs, Zero was screened in over 5,965 theatres all over the world. Although, the film garnered over Rs 20.14 crore at the box office on its release day, Zero is expected to have a crucial weekend due to Christmas vacations.

#OneWordReview…#Zero: FIASCO

Rating: ⭐️ ½

Expected so much from this collaboration [SRK and director Aanand L Rai]… Sadly, the flawed writing – especially the second hour – takes the film downhill… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… #ZeroReview pic.twitter.com/Hzo1oepata — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2018

#Zero has underperformed on Day 1, despite extensive release [4380 screens] + #Christmas vacations… Sat and Sun biz extremely crucial… Fri ₹ 20.14 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2018

On the other hand, Girish Johar who predicted that the film will collect over Rs 25 to Rs 27 crore on day 1, took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest details about the film. According to Johar, Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif had a superb start in early shows. He was earlier noted saying that due to a well-crafted promotion strategy, Shah Rukh Khan’s character Bauaa Singh became a famous househol name.

