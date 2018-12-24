Zero box office collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero collects Rs 38.36 crore at the box office. The film which is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Gauri Khan, is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions.

Zero box office collection Day 4: The much-anticipated film of Bollywood’s badshah Shah Rukh Khan, Zero is finally in theatres now. Ever since its first poster was released, fans were excited to see the story behind Bhuaa Singh, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Not just that, due to its star-studded cast which includes Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, was also the reason of it being on the headlines. The film which is bankrolled by Gauri Khan and helmed by Aanand L Rai, is made under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions. The film had many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Abhay Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Madhavan, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt as special appearances.

Trade analayst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest digits and audience reviews with the faollowers. According to Adarsh the film slipped onn Day 2 of its release. Zero might face a struggle at the box office. Talking about the digits, the film which turned out to be an epic disappointed has managed to garner over Rs 38.36 crore at the box office. It collected over Rs 20.14 crore on Friday and Rs 18.22 crore on Saturday. Due to Christmas vacations, Zero starring Shah Rukh, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, will have a crucial Sunday.

#Zero slips on Day 2… Biz should’ve witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the BO… Decline on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 9.53%… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr. Total: ₹ 38.36 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2018

On the other hand, film critic Girish Johar took to his official Twitter handle to praise Shah Rukh Khan for his brave choice with Zero. He went on saying that the star always credits his female leads as the first credit.In another tweet, he was noted saying that the music of the film didn’t gel up with the film.

Salute to @iamsrk for his BRAVE choice with #Zero

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Also for ALWAYS crediting his female leads as the 1st credit @AnushkaSharma#KatrinaKaif 🌟🙏🏻🌟👏🏻👍🏻@BauuaSingh is OUTSTANDING 💥 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) December 23, 2018

Music didn't gel with the film & couldn't match upto expectations, editing should have been crisper, is illogical in parts, curse of the critical 2nd half … @BauuaSingh connected with the audiences thru out who dared to enjoy life fully. VFX excellent @iamsrk #Zero — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) December 23, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More