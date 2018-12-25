Zero box office collection Day 5: Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif manages to garner over Rs 59.07 crore at the box office in four days. The much-anticipated movie Zero created a whole lot of buzz in the industry before its release on December 21, this year. Bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Zero is helmed by Aanand L Rai and made under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions.

Zero box office collection Day 5: Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif manages to garner over Rs 59.07 crore at the box office in four days. The much-anticipated movie Zero created a whole lot of buzz in the industry before its release on December 21, this year. Be it Sridevi’s sudden demise or the amazingly planned promotions, Zero kept on setting the first position on the headlines. Although, the movie received mixed reactions from the audience and critics, it has managed to earn good digits so far.

Talking about the latest collection, trade analyst and film critics Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the numbers of Bollywood’s Badshah-starrer Zero. The film which opened at Rs 20.14 crore on Friday i.e. December 21 and earned over Rs 38.93 crore on weekend. According to Adarsh, Zero starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma has clearly underperformed at the box office. With epic disappointment, Taran Adarsh feels despite its screening in 4380 screens it had a poor show in India.

#Zero has clearly underperformed… Remained on similar levels over the weekend… No turnaround / big jump in biz… #Christmas holiday [tomorrow] should boost biz… Real test on Wed and Thu… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr. Total: ₹ 59.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2018

#Zero slips on Day 2… Biz should’ve witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the BO… Decline on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 9.53%… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr. Total: ₹ 38.36 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2018

According to another Bollywood trade analyst Girish Johar, the film Zero had a low box office collection in the International market. It could just manage to collect over 5 million dollars in the first week. Johar was earlier noted saying that the film had a great start at the box office but it couldn’t match upto the expectation.

Getting just $5M aprox in its 1st wknd from 1500+ screens in Overseas is low for #Zero … — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) December 24, 2018

Bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Zero is helmed by Aanand L Rai and made under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions. The film had many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Abhay Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Madhavan, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt as special appearances.

