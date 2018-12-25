Zero box office collection Day 5: Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif manages to garner over Rs 59.07 crore at the box office in four days. The much-anticipated movie Zero created a whole lot of buzz in the industry before its release on December 21, this year. Be it Sridevi’s sudden demise or the amazingly planned promotions, Zero kept on setting the first position on the headlines. Although, the movie received mixed reactions from the audience and critics, it has managed to earn good digits so far.
Talking about the latest collection, trade analyst and film critics Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the numbers of Bollywood’s Badshah-starrer Zero. The film which opened at Rs 20.14 crore on Friday i.e. December 21 and earned over Rs 38.93 crore on weekend. According to Adarsh, Zero starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma has clearly underperformed at the box office. With epic disappointment, Taran Adarsh feels despite its screening in 4380 screens it had a poor show in India.
According to another Bollywood trade analyst Girish Johar, the film Zero had a low box office collection in the International market. It could just manage to collect over 5 million dollars in the first week. Johar was earlier noted saying that the film had a great start at the box office but it couldn’t match upto the expectation.
Bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Zero is helmed by Aanand L Rai and made under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions. The film had many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Abhay Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Madhavan, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt as special appearances.
