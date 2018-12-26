Zero box office collection Dat 6: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer helmed by Anand L Rai and bankrolled by Gauri Khan, manges to surpass the crucial Christmas weekedn by garnering good digits at the box office. The film according to film critic has so far earned Rs 81.32 crore.

Zero box office collection Dat 6: The much-awaited film of the year, Zero has finally hit the theatres. The movie which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma according to its music and trailer was predicted to be one of the best songs but unfortunately, it failed to impress the audience and critics. With high hopes and excitement to watch the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trip again in one frame, turned into disappointment when the movie scenes couldn’t manage to attract the audience.

Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest earned digits of Zero starring the Badshah of Bollywood. According to Adarsh, the film witnessed a growth on Day 5 which the Christmas day. The movie that opened with Rs 20.14 crore on Friday i.e. December 21. The film collected over Rs Rs 38.93 crore on weekend. Anushka Sharma starrer had a crucial Monday but managed to garner over Rs 12.75 crore on Tuesday i.e. December 26.

#Zero has clearly underperformed… Remained on similar levels over the weekend… No turnaround / big jump in biz… #Christmas holiday [tomorrow] should boost biz… Real test on Wed and Thu… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr. Total: ₹ 59.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2018

Well, it is speculated that Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero will have to face a hard time at the box office after Simmba starrin Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s beautiful young daughter Sara Ali Khan, hit the theatres. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Simmba is all set to release on Decmber 28, this year.

Zero is helmed by Aanand L Rai and banlkrolled by Gauri Khan made under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions. The film had many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Abhay Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Madhavan, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt as special appearances.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More