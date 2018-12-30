Zero box office collection Day 9: Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif has slowed down at the box office. On Day 8, Zero managed to earn barely Rs 1 crore, making it a total collection of Rs 85 crore. The release of Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan has further increased the challenges for Zero.

The year 2018 has been game-changing in Indian cinema. With interesting storylines taking a lead, the old formulas of a blockbuster seem to be shaking now, proving that Content is king. The much-anticipated film of 2018 Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer hit the screens on December 21. Despite impressive star power, a huge budget invested in VFX and massive buzz around the film, Zero has failed to hook the audience.

Even though the film managed to get a good start at the box office, it eventually sank down and eventually deteriorated further with the release of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s latest action flick Simmba. As per the latest report by BoxOfficeIndia.com, Zero barely earned Rs 1 crore on Day 8, making it a total of Rs 85 crore. Looking at the growth of the film, the chances of Zero crossing Rs 100 crore mark seem unlikely.

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Bauaa Singh, Katrina Kaif as Babita Kumari and Anushka Sharma as Aafia Bhinder, Zero is helmed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also features guest appearances by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Late Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and many more.

