Zero box office collection prediction: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero will release tomorrow, i.e December 21. Directed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero is expected to earn Rs 30 crore on Day 1 at the box office. According to early trade estimates, if the content of the film manages to impress the audience, Zero will likely cross Rs 100 crore mark in three days.

The much-anticipated film of the year Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is all set to hit the theatrical screens this weekend on December 21, 2018. With an overwhelming response to the trailer of the film, the star power of leading actors and the buzz around the film, Zero is looking forward to a massive opening at the box office. As per early trade estimates, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is expected to around Rs 30 crore at the box office on opening day.

Trade analyst Akshaye Rathi spoke about Zero’s trade estimates to a leading daily and said that the film boasts of all the factors that make it a potential blockbuster. The trailer of the film connected well with the audience, which makes the anticipation around the film fairly high. On being asked if Zero can enter Rs 100 crore club, the trade analyst noted that if the content is good, Zero will surely cross Rs 100 crore mark within 3 days. If the content fails to impress, the film might witness the same fate as Thugs of Hindostan and witness a 50% dip on the second day.

Post Zero, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s cop drama Simmba will release in the forthcoming weekend. When asked if the biz. of Simmba will have an effect on Zero, he responded that every film does the business it deserves to do. Majority of the people watch the new releases in the first week itself. And the people who are not able to watch it in the first week, watch it in the second and third week and are less in number. Even if Simmba does well, Zero will continue its impressive run at the box office if people wish to watch it.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero is regarded as one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film. The film also boasts of special appearances by Bollywood actors like Salman Khan and Sridevi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More