Zero box office collection: Released on December 21, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero is likely to face a stiff competition from Simmba that has released this weekend. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero has garnered around Rs 84.10 crore in one week at the box office. On the other hand, Simmba stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero was one of the most anticipated films of 2018 that had the hooked the attention of cinema-goers ever since the title of the film had been announced. Released amid heightened fanfare, the film has failed to grab the attention of the audience and make a significant impact at the box office. Mixed reviews and slow word of mouth has further impacted the business of the film.

Recording around Rs 20.14 crore on Day 1, Rs 18.22 crore on Day 2, Rs 20.71 crore on Day 3, Rs 9.50 crore on Day 4, Rs 12. 75 crore on Day 5, the film had managed to earn a total collection of Rs 81.32 crore. As per the latest report by BoxOfficeIndia, the film added Rs 3.75 crore by Day 7, making it a total of Rs 84.10 crore. Whether Zero manages to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office or not, is yet to be seen.

#Zero witnessed growth on Day 5 [#Christmas]… Day 6 [Wed] and Day 7 [Thu] biz crucial… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr, Mon 9.50 cr, Tue 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 81.32 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2018

However, the release of Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan might act as a roadblock for Zero. With mixed reviews and a massive occupancy on Day 1, Simmba has strong chances of overshadowing Zero on cinema screens. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero is considered as SRK’s most expensive film.

