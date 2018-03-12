''With joyful and affectionate Katrina Kaif on the shoot. Thank you for bringing so much of ease, fun and love on the sets. Stay blessed stay happy,'' the director of romantic comedy films tweeted. The movie Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. Under production, the movie will release in December 2018.

Katrina Kaif was thanked by the filmmaker of Zero. Aanand L Rai thanked the leading lady of the movie for bringing ease and fun on the sets. Shah Rukh Khan starrer film is currently under production. The superstar will be seen playing a vertically challenged man. It will be the first that the Rai will be working with King Khan. The movie also stars, Band Bajaa Baraat actress Anushka Sharma. The three were earlier seen in together in Yash Chopra’s directed drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Bollywood film director and producer known for his romantic comedy movies like Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Raanjhanaa (2013), Tanu Weds Manu: Returns (2015), Aanad L Rai took to Twitter to thank Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif. “With joyful and affectionate Katrina Kaif on the shoot. Thank you for bringing so much of ease, fun and love on the sets. Stay blessed stay happy,” Rai tweeted. The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Tigmanshu Dhulia is all set to hit the floor in December this year. Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla will be seen giving special appearance in the film.

ALSO READ: Prabhudeva to direct Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3

With joyful and affectionate #KatrinaKaif on the shoot.Thank you for bringing so much of ease, fun and love on the sets. Stay blessed stay happy. 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/rziDWJYGjt — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) March 11, 2018

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif to come together for ABCD 3?

It is the last film Sridevi will be seen in after her sudden demise. Her accidental death has shocked the entire film fraternity. The stunning lady was just 54-year-old and was in Dubai to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

ALSO READ: Actress Mouni Roy takes break from Brahmastra shoot to explore the old town of Bulgaria

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App