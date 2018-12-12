Shah Rukh Khan Katrina Kaif kiss: Katrina Kaif, who is playing the lead in the upcoming Bollywood blockbuster Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, in a press conference at the launch of one of the songs of her upcoming film Husn Parcham, was asked by a reporter that did she consider herself to be lucky to kiss the Badshaah or romance Shah Rukh Khan on-screen.

Shah Rukh Khan Katrina Kaif kiss: Katrina Kaif, who is playing the lead in the upcoming Bollywood blockbuster Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, in a press conference at the launch of one of the songs of her upcoming film Husn Parcham, was asked by a reporter that did she consider herself to be lucky to kiss the Badshaah or romance Shah Rukh Khan on-screen. Replying to this, the Zero actress responded and mentioned who said that I am lucky? It’s he who is lucky. Shah Rukh Khan, who had followed a no on-screen kiss policy for a period of over 2-decades since he has been in the industry did it for the first time in Yash Chopra’s last film as director Jab Tak Hain Jaan, starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. It was for the very first time when Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif shared the first on-screen kiss together in a film.

A reporter in the recently held press conference asked Katrina Kaid whether she considers herself lucky to share this moment with Shah Rukh Khan twice, first in Jab Tak Hain Jaan and now in upcoming Zero, Katrina replied saying it’s him who is lucky. Zero, is an upcoming love-triangle, which will hit theatres on December 21. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a vertically challenged person, Anushka Sharma is playing a wheel-chair bound character and Katrina Kaif portrays the role of a successful actress.

One of the surprises in the upcoming movie which is definitely going to lure audience is a special song done by Bollywood’s sultan Salman Khan, who will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the film. Before the launch of the song Husn Parcham, the makers of the film had launched the song Issaqbaazi, having Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The film has been directed by Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel director Anand L Rai.

