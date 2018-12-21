SRK Zero movie celeb and audience Twitter reactions LIVE updates: As the much anticipated movie of the year Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is in theatres now, fans are getting all crazy to watch it. Helmed by Anand L Rai and produced by Gauri Khan the film was expected to be a blockbuster hit but the audience and celebrity reaction says otherwise. Bankrolled under the banner Red Chilies entertainment and yellow production the movie also stars Abhay Deol, Karishma Kapoor, Madhavan, late actor Sridevi, Alia Bhatt and many others in pivotal roles.
The romantic comedy about a vertically challenged man (Shah Rukh Khan) who attempts to balance his love for NASA scientist (Anushka Sharma) and an alcoholic movie star (Katrina Kaif) ends up as an unintended circus act. The trio was last seen together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and will be seen together after a 6-year gap in Zero. The film has created a buzz and is expected to earn Rs. 25- 30 crores at the box office on the first day. Let’s take a look at what audience and celebrities think about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero:
Live Updates
Abhishek Bachchan wishes Best of luck to Team Zero
Abhishek Bachchan shared on Twitter, "Here's wishing all the best to @iamsrk, @aanandlrai, Anushka, Katrina and the entire team of #Zero all the very best for their release today. Can't wait to watch it."
Here's wishing all the best to @iamsrk, @aanandlrai, Anushka, Katrina and the entire team of #Zero all the very best for their release today. Can't wait to watch it.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 21, 2018
Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah praises Zero's climax
Sohum Shah shared on Twitter, "#Zero is an absolute spectacle. Right from @aanandlrai sir’s direction to @iamsrk’s performance.. everything in this film is flawless. The climax will leave you stunned and how."
#Zero is an absolute spectacle. Right from @aanandlrai sir’s direction to @iamsrk’s performance.. everything in this film is flawless. The climax will leave you stunned and how. pic.twitter.com/HRDQmeQxkS— Sohum Shah (@s0humshah) December 20, 2018
Nikhil Dwivedi views
To me Shah Rukh Khan has always been a man's man but how much in plenty is he, becomes evident when one watches #Zero there is COURAGE written all over the film. Quirky, Witty, Funny, Heartening & out of the Box.
To me @iamsrk has always been a man's man but how much in plenty is he, becomes evident when one watches #Zero there is COURAGE written all over the film. Quirky, Witty, Funny, Heartening & out of the Box. As a Producer& Filmmaker this film cud not ve been an easy decision(1/2)— NIKHIL DWIVEDI (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) December 21, 2018
Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait views on Zero
Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait posted on Twitter, "I’ll go on a limb and say this... #Zero will be a head turner, a time stopper, heartbreaker and the rescuer of love. Grandest luck to @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif"
I’ll go on a limb and say this...#Zero will be a head turner, time stopper, heart breaker and the rescuer of love.— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) December 20, 2018
Grandest luck to @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif
Film critic Rohit Jaiswal on the movie Zero
The early reviews of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are pouring on social media and it has BLOCKBUSTER written over it. Film Critic Rohit Jaiswal is all praises for the movie and has given 3.5 stars out of 5.
#Zero 1st Half = GOOD...#KatrinaKaif GODDES OF BEAUTY@AnushkaSharma what a Performance@iamsrk TERRIFIC....— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 21, 2018
3 songs overall...
Many Enjoyable moments....
as of Now 3.5* / 5 #ZeroDay
Emraan Hashmi on the movie Zero
Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero has finally hit the screens. Emraan Hashmi took to his official Twitter handle to share his views on the movie Zero. Take a look here:
Hearing fab stuff about #zero . Preview show reactions and critics alike ! All the best @iamsrk and team!! This ones a winner 🥂— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) December 21, 2018