In the movie, while King Khan portrays the role of a physically challenged man named Bauua Singh, Katrina will be seen playing an actress who is battling alcoholism and Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of a scientist with a disability.

Since the time when Shah Rukh Khan first released the first teaser of his upcoming ZERO, the buzz and the excitement has been growing stronger. On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, November 2, the actor will be giving a treat to his fans by releasing the trailer of the most-awaited movie Zero. Despite the posters breaking the internet we have finally managed to get a glimpse into Katrina Kaif’s alcoholic character from her upcoming film.

According to sources, it is said that before Katrina started shooting for this film, she did extensive research for her alcoholic character to give her best performance. Reportedly it is said that this has been one of the toughest characters for Katrina to portray, so she had to do proper research to get into character. She even researched Hollywood characters who battled similar demons such as Charlie’s Angels actress- Demi Moore, Mean Girls actress- Lindsay Lohan and Liza Minnelli.

Check out the new posters of Zero here. This will be the trio’s second film together after Jab Tak Hai Jaan which was a blockbuster hit and had crossed 100 crore mark at the box office back in 2012.

