Zero movie review: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero has hit the cinema screens this weekend. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero is one of the most talked-about films of the year. The film follows a love triangle between a dwarf named Bauaa Singh, NASA scientist Aafia and leading female actor Babita Kumari.

After much anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan’s ambitious project Zero has finally hit the theatrical screens this weekend, i.e December 21. With a lukewarm response to SRK’s previous releases like Dilwale, Fan, Dear Zindagi and Jab Harry Met Sejal, a lot of excitement is riding on Zero. As the film releases amid heightened buzz, SRK’s big release has met with mixed response from film critics.

Raja Sen in his review for Hindustan Times has given the film 3.5 stars. Praising the first half of the film that boasts of impressive performances by the lead star-cast, the film critic has stated that as the film proceeds and becomes fanciful, the fault lines star to become prominent. At one point of the film, it threatens to become another romanticisation of the romantic hero. However, all the three actors i.e SRK, Katrina and Anushka, deliver impressive performances.

Giving the film 1 star, Film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review for Indian Express has noted that Zero fails to deliver a believable story. She noted that while the writing of the film falls flat, the characters seem to have no connection with each other. Point out at the fault lines, Shubhra Gupta added that when tries to do everything, not a lot is achieved.

In her review for Firstpost, Swetha Ramakrishnan has noted that Shah Rukh Khan has an undeniable charm to him and that is evident in Zero as well. Being an extremely self-aware film, the first half of the film lands the right punches that are quite engaging. Despite impressive performances by SRK, Anushka and Katrina, the film witnesses a downward graph in the second half. With this, Swetha has added that the VFX in Zero is not perfect but the effort is certainly visible.

