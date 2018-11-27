Zero movie: As this will be late actress Sridevi's last big screen appearance, Badshah Of Bollywood is making sure to give her the best possible tribute, because of which the song won't be out before the release of the film. Karisma Kapoor had earlier even shared a picture from the sets of Zero captioning it as a special evening and shooting with the stars.

One of the most awaited movies of the year Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero which will release worldwide on December 21, 2018, will feature some of the biggest faces of the Bollywood industry. Recently Zero’s first song Mere Naam Tu was revealed by the Shah Rukh Khan production house- Red Chilli’s four days back and it has garnered 27 million views. Crooned by Abhay Jodhpurkar and lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. While Mere Naam Tu is topping the charts there is another aspect of the movie which has all the fans intrigued and that is their latest song which will feature several Bollywood stars.

Reportedly it is being stated that the song will be similar to Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om which will include stars like Abhay Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan and late actor Sridevi among others. As this will be late actress Sridevi’s last big screen appearance, Badshah Of Bollywood is making sure to give her the best possible tribute, because of which the song won’t be out before the release of the film. Karisma Kapoor had earlier even shared a picture from the sets of Zero captioning it as a special evening and shooting with the stars. Take a look at the picture here:

