In the movie, while King Khan portrays the role of a physically challenged man named Bauua Singh, Katrina will be seen playing an actress who is battling alcoholism and Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of a scientist with a disability.

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero was dropped online four months back and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres as soon as possible. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the upcoming release stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 53rd birthday, the makers of Zero will release its trailer today as a gift to the Badshah of Bollywood. So here are some interesting facts about the upcoming film Zero.

1. Shah Rukh khan protected Anushka Sharma’s look in the film

Anushka Sharma’s look was supposed to be kept as a secret. The makers finally gave a glimpse of her look yesterday on November 1, 2018, on official their Instagram handles. Reportedly its said that Shah Rukh Khan had hired extra help so that nobody could click pictures of her look.

2. Katrina Kaif has a special item number in the movie?

Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma is set to release on December 21, 2018. As if Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dancing wasn’t enough. Rumors are making rounds that the Bollywood beauty will be seen dancing on hit track again this year.

3. Aquaman release preponed so that it doesnt clash with sharukh khan’s zero?

It is said that aquaman and Anupam Kher’s Accidental Prime Minister release dates are set to be preponed so that it doesnt clash with Badshah’s film.

4. The original title of the film Zero was Katrina Meri Jaan?

During an interview with a leading daily, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif had revealed that the movie was originally titled on her name-Katrina Meri Jaan. When asked how did she bag the movie Zero, she said that the director Anand L Rai has been talking about this film with her since past 2 years which was originally titled Katrina Meri Jaan. Because of which people used to ask her if she is playing herself in the film.

5. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif to work together again?

