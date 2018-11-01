Zero posters release: Shah Rukh Khan released 2 new posters of the film on Wednesday on Twitter, in which he was seen with 2 dazzling co-stars, one of the divas was Katrina Kaif. In the poster, Katrina looks quite ravishing a fitted red slit gown as he gazes into King Khan's eye. Zero, is a film which revolves around a character named Bauua Singh, played by Shah Rukh Khan.

Zero posters release: The much-awaited film of the year, Zero, helmed by Anand L Rai, starring a spectacular cast- Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, has once again created much buzz on social media. The film’s trailer is going to be released on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, which falls on November 2. It was on Wednesday, October 31, when Shah Rukh Khan released 2 new posters of the film on Twitter, in which he was seen with 2 of his dazzling co-stars.

One of the divas was Katrina Kaif. In the poster, Katrina looks quite ravishing wearing a fitted red slit gown as she gazes into King Khan’s eyes, while on the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan looks a little bewildered as he holds Katrina by her waist. The background of the poster depicts has some old city picturesque. This is not the first time Kat is working with King Khan, earlier she was seen in superhit 2012 film titled Jab Tak Hai Jaan with him. Coincidently, King Khan, Anushka and Katrina shared the screen in the film together.

As per media reports, the film will be a mixture of emotional drama and funny incidents. After the release of the new posters, fans and followers and even film critics cannot wait for the trailer of the film, which is going be to be released worldwide on November 2, Friday.

Zero, is a film which revolves around a character named Bauua Singh, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Bauua is a vertically challenged person in the film, while Anushka Sharma is wheelchair-bound.

There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty….hope u all also give it love. pic.twitter.com/yYpioBa6ds — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 16, 2018

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had released Katrina Kaif’s first look of the film, in which she was seen dark and close to grotesque. This look of hers was quite different from her earlier looks in several other films.

