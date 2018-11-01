Shah Rukh releases Zero posters on Twitter: The much-awaited film of the year, Zero, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is back in the light. Just a day before the release of the trailer, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the role of a dwarf, released new posters of the film on social media.

Zero, a film which centres on disability has been written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L

Shah Rukh releases Zero posters on Twitter: Just a day before the release of the much-awaited trailer of Zero, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the role of a dwarf in the film, released new posters of it. In the poster, Shah Rukh Khan, a vertically challenged character named as Bauua Singh in the film is seen with actor Anushka Sharma. While, Anushka Sharma is seen chuckling as she is seated on a wheelchair next to Shah Rukh Khan, which means, she is playing the role of a person with a disability.

Anusha Sharma also took the big news on Twitter and shared the poster of herself and Shah Rukh Khan on her official Twitter page. The other star of the film, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared the poster of herself and King Khan. So far, the poster has garnered 388k and more than 2,000 comments.

Isn’t she the warmest and kindest! My friend…Thanks for bringing Zero to life! pic.twitter.com/I0HKPiznAH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018

Isn’t she the most beautiful!!! My friend with the loveliest heart…thanks for making Zero come true. pic.twitter.com/5dt4C6EptR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018

The film director Aanand L Rai has given a little hint of the movie, that it is indeed an emotional film, but fun to watch. Media pots have pointed out that the trailer of the much-awaited film will be released worldwide at a massive event in Mumbai on King Khan’s birthday on November 2, as per reports, the film will not be a sci-fi movie and it will be released in 2D only.

Zero, a film which centres on disability has been written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L. The film is expected to be released worldwide ahead of Christmas, on 21 December 21, 2018.

It is not the only big release of 2018, media reports have pointed out that the film is going to clash with superstar Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.

Zero is one of the much-awaited films of 2018, the spectacular cast and crew of the film has almost wrapped shooting of the film.

The audience is really excited to see their favourite Shah Rukh Khan, yet again proving himself with yet another versatile role, that is, of a dwarf.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More