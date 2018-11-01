Zero posters release: Shah Rukh Khan on late Wednesday night took it to Twitter and unveiled two posters of his upcoming film Zero, starring him, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Shah Rukh Khan Red Chillies Entertainment, the film will hit theaters on December 21. Zero trailer launch will take place on November 2 on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.

Zero posters release: Bollywood’s king of Romance Shah Rukh Khan on late Wednesday night revealed the posters of his most awaited film of the year Zero, starring him, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Shah Rukh Khan plays the character of Bauua Singh, who is a vertically challenged person, in the film. It was almost 7 months before when king khan had introduced the teaser of the film, and now he has unveiled not one but two posters. One of the posters also gives a sneak-peak into Anushka Sharma’s look in the movie, who in the poster appears to be a wheelchair-bound person. It was almost 4 months before when the makers of the film unveiled Katrina Kaif’s look in the film.

Talking about Katrina Kaif’s character in the movie, then it is said that she is playing the role of an alcoholic actress. To add a double treat for the fans, Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan will also be a part of the film to play a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

While Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled two new posters of his upcoming film, the trailer of Zero will be launched on November 2, as its Shah Rukh Khan’s 53rd birthday and the actor along with his Zero team is planning to make it big. Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted this information that Shah Rukh Khan and Anand L Rai will unveil the trailer of Zero at IMAX Wadala in Mumbai. The makers of the film are also creating a Meerut like view at the venue where the trailer launch will take place as some part of the film has been shot in Meerut.

Zero is Shah Rukh Khan’s home production Red Chillies entertainment upcoming film starring. Fans will also get to see Rani Mukherjee, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, late Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Abhay Deol and R Madhavan in cameos. A cameo teaser of Salman Khan was already released during Eid 2018.

Talking about two posters revealed by Shah Rukh Khan today, in the first poster, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have been shown in a romantic still while in the second poster, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma is feeling happy as they circle around Delhi’s Connaught Place.

Following the release of the poster, fans of these 3 mega stars have gone patienless and are desperatley waiting for the trailer launch. According to Taran Adarsh, the trailer is surely going to engage people more as the film is going connect an emotional connect with the audience.

