Zero posters twitter reaction: The wait for Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero's trailer is almost over. However, before the trailer releases on the occasion of SRK's birthday, the makers have released two new posters of the film. Released just a few hours ago, the posters have taken social media by storm and has raised excitement among the audience.

When it comes to the Khans, it has to be grand. As Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan gears for his birthday and the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, he has released two new posters of the film. Raising the excitement among the audience, Zero is trending on social media and the posters of the film are receiving a lot of love from the audience.

In the first poster, Katrina Kaif, who is looking like an absolute diva, can be seen striking a romantic pose with Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauaa. According to the latest buzz, Katrina will be seen essaying the role an alcoholic female actor in the film. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma can be seen as a wheelchair-bound woman. In the poster, the superstar can be seen lifting her spirits up and making her smile with his antics.

Looking at the posters, tweeple have predicted that Zero will be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. With this, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, who have previously worked together in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Jab Harry Met Sejal, are garnerning compliments for their adorable chemistry as social media users can see a strong emotional connection between their on-screen characters in Zero.

Zero has been in the buzz ever since the film has been announced. Be it the title announcement, behind the scenes, Eid teaser to the posters, the film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. Hence, the excitement for the trailer of the film is at peak and we cannot wait to see what SRK has in store for us this year.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero is regarded as Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive project till that. With that, the film will witness special appearances by Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Sridevi, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

Here’s how Tweeple have reacted to Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero posters:

By the looks of this #ZeroPoster I've a feeling we will see a strong emotional angle between @AnushkaSharma & @iamsrk in #Zero and this role will escalate her craft to a whole new level. Eagerly awaiting the release of this magnificent film!😎🙌 pic.twitter.com/iB8Jltc2XS — Ravi Kapoor ☯️ (@RaviKapoor) November 1, 2018

Wo Aayaa Or Sbke Dilon pe Chaa Gyaaaaa ❤❤❤❤ This Is Going To Remarkable 😘#ZeroPoster pic.twitter.com/Mh55974KRK — Rajput Bauaa Singh 💃 (@iamSRKsYodha) October 31, 2018

The fact that #ZeroPoster and #1DayForSRKDay are ruling the trend charts (on the top positions) just shows the excitement among SRK fans for @Zero21Dec! And deservingly so, it’s been almost year since we got the fab teaser. Now, the trailer is sure to break all digital records 💯 pic.twitter.com/iRLM62FmB3 — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) October 31, 2018

Did this happened with you ? When SRK tweeted the #ZeroPoster for few seconds Twitter was freezed !!! As if your phone got hanged !! 😍😍 That's the power of Our Love @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/2E6etbtRwG — Aditee🍁 (@SRKsZindagi) October 31, 2018

Stranger: "Bollywood doesn't make impactful films anymore." Zero team – "Hold my beer." #ZeroPoster pic.twitter.com/m7wKjZ6jRw — ゼロ 1 day! (@bgjalebi) October 31, 2018

And Chota Sa, Pyaara Sa, Nanha Sa – Bauua Singh is here! Fresh, leaves an impact and more importantly, gives a "happy" vibe! And we finally get a glimpse of @AnushkaSharma's character in this special film! #ZeroPoster pic.twitter.com/cZGdY7DNRJ — Himesh (@himeshmankad) October 31, 2018

Fascinating #ZeroPoster. SRK the underdog is always worth rooting for. https://t.co/URGhhZPvcD — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) October 31, 2018

Can't wait to meet @BauuaSingh! That charm & happiness is unmissable 😍✨ #ZeroPoster https://t.co/uQ5dW4b6Ib — Parampara Patil Hashmi (@cinemawaali) October 31, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More