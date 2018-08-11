Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fans get excited as Shah Rukh Khan is all set to introduce the lead characters of Ekta Kapoor's iconic show that will go on air from September 10, this year. Although, there is no confirmation of the news of Zero actor being a part of the show but the news have definitely made the fans go crazy. Erica Fernandez, Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan, Sumona Chakravarti, Sahil Anand and Kanupriya Pandit will star in the show.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to give his voice to Ekta Kapoor’s iconic shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 starring Erica Fernandez, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan in the main leads. According to an entertainment daily, Zero actor SRK will introduce the lead characters, Anurag and Prerna of the famous show to the fans. Pinkvilla was noted saying that Shah Rukh Khan will narrate the first three episodes of the serial that is all set to go on air from this September. Apart from this, SRK has done a deal with the Star India in order to create more excitement for the masses. However, there is no confirmation regarding SRK’s involvement in the show.

Made under the banners of Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay sequel will on air from September 10, this year. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the KZK2 will also star Hina Khan, Sumona Chakravarti, Sahil Anand, Shubhaavi Choksey, Kanupriya Pandit and Kali Prasad Mukherjee.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming science fiction romantic drama Zero. Made under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero will hit the theatres on December 21, this year. Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Javed Jaffrey starrer will also have Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and R. Madhavan as a special appearance. The movie is bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Aanand L. Rai, Karuna Badwal and directed by Aanand L. Rai. Moreover, Zero also marks as the last film of the legendary diva of Bollywood, Sridevi Boney Kapoor. Chandni of B-Town was in Dubai to attend a family wedding in February, this year.

