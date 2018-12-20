Before the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, fake reviews have been started emerging on the social media. Shah Rukh Khan's character Bauua Singh took to Twitter to respond the fake reviews. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have also been featured in the movie. The movie is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

The much-anticipated movie of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero is all set to hit the screens on December 21, 2018, Friday. Before the release of the movies, several fake reviews are surfacing on the Internet. Replying to all the fake reviews, SRK ‘s Bauua Singh took to Twitter to shut all the fake critics. He wrote that the movie has not been screened yet to any of the celebrities and there is no need to spread such fake reviews.

He has tagged Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and director Anand L Rai in his tweet. Several Twitter users have already reviewed the film. Majority of them have applauded the film. Check out the tweets.

Ama yaar abhi tak picture humne kisi ko dikhayi nahi, ye review kahan se aa gaye? 🤔 Itta bhi mat pheko ki lapeta hi na jaaye!@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @aanandlrai @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 19, 2018

Translation: Buddy, where are all these reviews coming from when we haven't even shown the film to anyone yet? If you have to spread lies at least spread believable lies! — ZERO (@Zero21Dec) December 19, 2018

I JUST WATCHED BEST MOVIE OF THE BOLLYWOOD HISTORY #Zero@iamsrk SIR YOU ARE GREATEST.. VFX AWESOME… ANUSHKA DONE SUPERB ND KATRINA 🔥 🔥 🔥@aanandlrai SIR YOU ARE GENIUS.#ZeroReview 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

REQUESTING TO MY ALL FANS GO AND WATCH THIS BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE AGAIN ND AGAIN 🙏 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha02) December 20, 2018

Watched #Zero last night Amazing simple concept in the movie , @iamsrk sir is fantastic in the movie. Kat looked hot. This is a perfect Xmas treat for movie lovers. Don't miss it My review – 4/5 ⭐️#ZeroReview — Ranbir kapoor (@kapoor1_ranbir) December 20, 2018

#ZeroReview#ZERO Story Talks About The Space Of Emotional Incompleteness Of Our Life." The Love Story About Two Imperfect Peoples.@iamsrk @aanandlrai Work so hard to show you all @BauuaSingh on big Screen. — Narendra Modi (@Narendra_modind) December 20, 2018

Just finished watching an Indian movie #ZERO . I'm speechless and amazed at the same time. Why don't hollywood make such films?

Zero is an excellent movie.#SRK is my new favourite. Best of luck #kingkhan and Mr.L Rai for Zero.

Vande Mataram#ZeroReview — Justin Bieber (@JustinBirbal_) December 20, 2018

ZERO has been watched. It is an entertaining saga that blends emotions, humour and drama in adequate doses. It is powerful, engaging, emotional as well as compelling. The combination of SRK & Aanand L Rai works like a dream. Full review on ETC tomorrow.

#Zero #ZeroReview — Komal Nahta (@KomaINaahta) December 19, 2018

#OneWordReview#Zero: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️

All that glitters is NOT gold… Holds true for #Zero… Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that’s about it… Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits… 👎👎👎#ZeroReview pic.twitter.com/5Vq4h0hhrF — Taran Adarsh (@Taran_aadaarsh) December 19, 2018

Done with #Zero screening.

It's beautifully written, acted & crafted movie. It's certainly one of the best movies of the year. Everything's in place: the direction, cinematography,VFX,music & especially acting.#ZeroReview– Complete family entertainer with emotions as its USP — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachapra) December 19, 2018

#zero Reviews Rating-

TOI- 1 /5

NDTV- 1.5/5

HindustanTimes- 1 /5

News18- -1 /5

BollywoodHungama – 0.5 /5

PinkVilla – 2 /5

KhaleejTimes – 2 / 5

GulfNews – 1.5 /5

Koimoi- 2 /5

Firstpost – 2 /5

Midday- 2 /5

MumbaiMirror- 2 / 5

IMDB- 2.7/10 One Word Review- 'Disaster' — ZERO (@Zerosuperhit) December 19, 2018

Helmed by Anand L Rai, the movie is starred by Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. King Khan will be essaying the role of a vertically challenged person whereas Anushka Sharma will be seen as a cerebral palsy woman who is a wheelchair-bound scientist. While Katrina Kaif is playing the role of a superstar.

Based on the love story of trio, the movie is made on the budget of Rs 200 crores. The movie is expected to receive a bumper opening on its first day. Film Critic and Trade analyst Sumit Kadel told ZeeBiz.com told a leading daily that film has witnessed a brilliant advance booking in major cities across India.

Shedding more light on the morning shows, he quoted that shows will especially do well and may register an occupancy of 60 to 80 per cent.

Giving an estimate of an opening of around Rs 20 to Rs 22 crore after observing the advance bookings, there are chances of getting a good spot booking which may further power the film to somewhere around Rs 30-35 crore.

Shah Khan ‘s earlier films didn’t get a massive opening. Raees (Rs 20.42 crore), Fan (Rs 19.20 crore) and Jab Harry Met Sejal (Rs 15.25 crore) were able to earn only this much at the Box-office.

