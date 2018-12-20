The much-anticipated movie of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero is all set to hit the screens on December 21, 2018, Friday. Before the release of the movies, several fake reviews are surfacing on the Internet. Replying to all the fake reviews, SRK ‘s Bauua Singh took to Twitter to shut all the fake critics. He wrote that the movie has not been screened yet to any of the celebrities and there is no need to spread such fake reviews.
He has tagged Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and director Anand L Rai in his tweet. Several Twitter users have already reviewed the film. Majority of them have applauded the film. Check out the tweets.
Helmed by Anand L Rai, the movie is starred by Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. King Khan will be essaying the role of a vertically challenged person whereas Anushka Sharma will be seen as a cerebral palsy woman who is a wheelchair-bound scientist. While Katrina Kaif is playing the role of a superstar.
Based on the love story of trio, the movie is made on the budget of Rs 200 crores. The movie is expected to receive a bumper opening on its first day. Film Critic and Trade analyst Sumit Kadel told ZeeBiz.com told a leading daily that film has witnessed a brilliant advance booking in major cities across India.
Shedding more light on the morning shows, he quoted that shows will especially do well and may register an occupancy of 60 to 80 per cent.
Giving an estimate of an opening of around Rs 20 to Rs 22 crore after observing the advance bookings, there are chances of getting a good spot booking which may further power the film to somewhere around Rs 30-35 crore.
Shah Khan ‘s earlier films didn’t get a massive opening. Raees (Rs 20.42 crore), Fan (Rs 19.20 crore) and Jab Harry Met Sejal (Rs 15.25 crore) were able to earn only this much at the Box-office.
