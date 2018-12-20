Zero song Heer Badnaam: Right before the movie release the makers of the film Zero dropped their first promotional song- Heer Badnam. Crooned by Romy, composed and programmed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics have been penned by Kummaar. The song revolves around Babita Kumari aka Katrina Kaif's character. The song in a span of just 30 minutes has garnered 162,855 views and the count seems unstoppable. The song has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of T-series and has been bankrolled under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Zero song Heer Badnaam: One of the much-awaited movies of the year Zero starring King Khan Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is going to release this week on December 21, 2018. Right before the movie release the makers of the film Zero dropped their first promotional song- Heer Badnaam. Crooned by Romy, composed and programmed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics have been penned by Kummaar. The song revolves around Babita Kumari aka Katrina Kaif’s character. The video shows the ups and downs of the glam world and interestingly the music video also shows that Abhay Deol is Katrina Kaif’s love interest!

The song in a span of just 30 minutes has garnered 162,855 views and the count seems unstoppable. The song has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of T-series and has been bankrolled under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Take a look at the song here:

Currently, the trio is promoting their movie Zero at different platforms and are revealing different sides of the movie. The movie Zero has been helmed by Aanand L Rai, produced by Gauri Khan, co-produced by Karuna Badwal and the music has been given by Ajay and Atul. The Christmas release is expected to earn up to 30 crores on the first day.

