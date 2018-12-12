Zero song Husn Parcham: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero is one of the most anticipated films of the film. As the film gears to hit the screens on December 21, the makers of the film have raised excitement among the audience with a new song of the film titled Husn Parcham. In the film, Katrina Kaif is setting the screens on fire with her hot dance moves.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is back to make heads turn once again in her latest song Husn Parcham from her upcoming film Zero. After an overwhelming response to the first song of the film titled Mera Naam Tu, the makers have released the song today and it is visual treat for all Katrina Kaif fans. Sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and Raja Kumari and penned by Irshad Kamil, the song introduces her character i.e Babita in the film.

Donning several glamorous outfits, Katrina is flaunting her sensational dance moves in the song. From making a style statement in a saree to a channelling a rock chic vibe, the song is up high on the fashion as well as entertainment quotient. Garnered over 308, 880 views in no time, the song is making everyone go gaga over Katrina’s breathtaking looks and dance moves and taking social media by storm.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Scheduled to release on December 21, the film is made on a massive budget, all thanks to impressive VFX visuals. Interestingly, the film will also mark Bollywood superstar Sridevi’s last on-screen appearance post her demise early this year.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, which tanked at the box office. Post Zero, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film Bharat in which she will share the big screen with Salman Khan once again. Bharat is scheduled to hit the big screen on Eid 2019.

