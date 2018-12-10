After Thugs of Hindostan, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is all set with her next release Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. On December 10, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share a teaser of her upcoming song Husn Parcham. In the video, she will be again seen in a glamorous role. Titled as Husn Parcham, the song will be released on December 12.

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero is making all the right buzz before the film hits the screens on December 21. With an interesting storyline, spectacular star-cast and a massive budget invested in VFX, Zero is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. After receiving a positive response on Zero’s first song Mera Naam Tu, the makers are all set to release the second song of the film titled Husn Parcham.

While the first song of the film showcased the heartwarming chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the second song will introduce Katrina Kaif as glamorous female actor. To raise the excitement among the audience for the song, that is scheduled to release on December 12, the makers have released the song’s teaser.

Known to sizzle the screens with her dance moves and breathtaking looks, Katrina Kaif is making a statement in a glamorous avatar. Donning an animal-print crop with glitter shorts, Katrina is making heads turn with her curly-haired look. Shared just an hour ago on her official Instagram account, the video is about to cross 4 lakh likes. With this, the comment section under the photo has been bombarded with positive comments.

Before this, Katrina essayed the role of Suraiyya in Thugs of Hindostan. In the film, the actor shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. After Zero, she will be seen in Salman Khan’s much-anticipated Eid release Bharat.

