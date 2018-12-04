Zero movie song Issaqbaazi: The much-awaited song titled Issaqbaazi from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Zero has finally been released by the makers of the film. The biggest reason why everyone was eagerly waiting for Issaqbaazi to release as that it features Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in one frame! Watch here full video song of Zero movie Issaqbaazi.

The much-awaited song titled Issaqbaazi from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero has finally been released by the makers of the film. The biggest reason why everyone was eagerly waiting for Issaqbaazi to release as that it features Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in one frame! When the two biggest superstars of the Indian film industry come together then it has to be big! In the video song, we see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan showing their phenomenal dance moves!

We also see Shah Rukh performing on some of Salman’s signature dance steps and when the two come together and dance, the screen sets on fire! The song has been trending on social media on number one position and has received a thumbs up from the audience. The best part about SRK and Salman-starrer Issaqbaazi ‘s video is when Shah Rukh kisses Salman on his cheeks at the end of the video. Crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar, the lyrics of Issaqbaazi have been given by Irshad Kamil and the music has been given by Ajay-Atul.

Zero is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It features Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles and the film has been helmed by Anand L Rai. Zero is slated to hit the big screen on December 21 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More