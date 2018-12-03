The much-awaited song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero titled Issaqbaazi featuring SRK and Salman Khan will finally get released on Tuesday—December 3. The makers of the film on Monday released the song poster in which we see Salman Khan holding Shah Rukh Khan in his lap and they both are all smiles!

One of the main reasons why it is one of the most anticipated songs is because the two megastars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen in a song after a long time! Salman Khan will be making a special appearance in the film on this song. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo in Salman Khan’s film Tubelight. The two Khan’s will be seen sharing the screen space and fans are extremely excited. Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles and has been helmed by Anand L Rai. Issaqbaazi will be the second song from the film.

When SRK and Salman feature in a song together… New song from #Zero – #Issaqbaazi – out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AVqaKjo3db — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2018

The first song from Zero titled Mere Naam Tu became one of the biggest chartbusters and now Issaqbaazi is the song fans are eagerly waiting for! Zero is slated to hit the silver screen on December 25 this year.

