Zero song Mera Naam Tu: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s much-anticipated film Zero is making all the right buzz before the film hits the screens. After an overwhelming response to the trailer, the makers of the film have released the first song of the film titled Mera Naam Tu to raise excitement among the audience. Featuring a love story between Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) and Aafia Yusufzai (Anushka Sharma), Mera Naam Tu is all about love.

Sung by Abhay Jodhapurkar and penned by Irshad Kamil, Mera Naam Tu is a heartwarming song that will touch the hearts of all those who are in love or are falling in love. As Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua Singh proclaims his love for Anushka Sharma as Aafia, one can’t help but notice the sheer happiness and joy on her face.

Have a look at Zero’s song Mera Naam Tu starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma here:

Zero is a unique love story that revolves around Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen essaying the role of a dwarf, Anushka Sharma will be seen essaying the role of a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy while Katrina Kaif will be seen playing the role of an alcoholic female actor.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero is scheduled to hit the screens on December 21. With a huge star cast, interesting storyline and the buzz around the film, Zero is expected to emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. With this, the film is expected to give a stiff competition to Ranveer Singh and next gen star Sara Ali Khan’s action-packed film Simmba that will hit the screen a week after Zero’s release, i.e December 28.

