Bollywood megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have joined hands to come together to wish Eid Mubarak to all their fans in the Eid special teaser of Zero. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

Get excited as the much-awaited teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero is finally out. Celebrating the essence of Eid, Zero teaser marks the reunion of biggest Khans of Bollywood Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. In the one minute 17 second teaser, Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf can be seen shaking a leg with “the most lovable mehmaan, Dabango ki Pehchaan and Tigero Ki Shaan” Salman Khan. However, the highlight of the teaser is when Shah Rukh and Salman as brothers wish the entire country Eid Mubarak!

Sharing the teaser on his Twitter handle, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Yeh lo..yeh lo @ aanandlrai ki taraf se…Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero…Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it.” #ZeroCelebratesEid

Yeh lo..yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se…Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero…Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEid https://t.co/fgynMfTjTX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2018

Earlier this week, reports were rife that along with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, comedian Mallika Dua, who is popularly known as Makeup Didi in the digital space, will also be a part of the film. Along with Mallika, Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Karishma Kapoor and Sridevi will also be a part of a special segment in the film.

With this, Zero will mark the last on-screen appearance of Sridevi on-screen. The superstar passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan will be essaying a dual character in the film, with one essaying the role of a dwarf in the film. Katrina Kaif will be playing an actor in the film while Anushka’s character has been kept under wraps.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More