Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero trailer is finally out now and fans just cannot wait for any longer to watch the film, which will hit theatres on December 21. Zero trailer as expected has totally satisfied peoples' expectations as the audience, fans, film analysts, Bollywood celebrities, all have given a thumbs up. Getting a sneak-peak into Katrina Kaif's character, take a look at 10 photos revealing Katrina Kaif's character.

Zero trailer: This year one of the most awaited and star-studded film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, trailer is finally out now and fans just cannot wait for any longer to get the film released, however, it will only happen on December 21. Zero trailer as expected has totally satisfied peoples’ expectations as the audience, fans, film analysts, Bollywood celebrities, all have given a thumbs up and are eagerly waiting for the film to hit theatres. Talking about the trailer, then Shah Rukh Khan, who takes viewers attention from his very first expression and dialogue, will definitely take you to a never seen or heard before love triangle along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Talking about their characters, Shah Rukh Khan is playing a vertically challenged person, Anushka Sharma will be seen as a wheelchair-bound person and Katrina Kaif is all set to rock the audience as she is playing the role of an alcoholic successful actress. According to the trailer, the film’s script and story line-up look amazing, refreshing and a one which will take the audience to a romantic ride with redefining love and its philosophy.

Ever since the trailer of Zero has been launched, tweeple and people on other social media sites just couldn’t able to stop themselves talking about it and eagerly waiting to witness what really has Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif has in store for the audience. Zero has been directed by Anand L Rai, a celebrated director who perfectly knows how to capture a love story in a celluloid. He previously directed Tannu weds Mannu, Tannu weds Mannu returns and Ranjhanaa. Zero is Shah Rukh Khan home productions Red Chillies Entertainment film. While fans and audience wait film’s release, take a look some breathtaking photos of Katrina Kaif, revealing her look in the film Zero.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More