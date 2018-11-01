Zero trailer: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan before the trailer launch of Zero. Reviewing the trailer, Aamir Khan stated that the trailer of Zero is outstanding and Shah Rukh Khan has outdone himself in it. With this, Shah Rukh Khan took to his official Twitter account to share a selfie with the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero is making all the right buzz before the film hits the screens on December 21. As the audience eagerly waits for the much-awaited trailer of the film on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2, early reviews for the same suggest that Zero is going to be a blockbuster. One such review coming in is from none other than Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan.

Extending his support to Shah Rukh Khan before the trailer launch, Aamir Khan took to his twitter account to post his review. In his tweet, Aamir Khan stated that the trailer of Zero is outstanding. Appreciating Katrina and Anushka’s performance, he stated that Shah Rukh Khan has outdone himself in terms of performance. With this, he added that he cannot wait to watch the film.

Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word… OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself!

Can't wait to to watch the film!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018

However, that is not it. After Aamir Khan’s tweet, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account to post a selfie with him. Sharing the same, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption, ‘Hug from the Thug! Beat That! We surely cannot get over the star power and amazingness in the photo.

Hug from the Thug….!! Beat that! pic.twitter.com/4h0LD0qq1g — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero has been making headlines ever since the film has been announced and has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2019. To raise the excitement among the audience, the makers of the film shared the official posters of the film on November 1 that has taken social media by storm. With this, Zero is expected to be Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film till date.

Would Zero take box office by storm and win the hearts of the audience? Only time will tell.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More