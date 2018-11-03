Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's phenomenol acting in Zero is worth applauding. From celebrities to fans, everyone is pouring in their compliments for the actor. Anushka Sharma is essaying the role of cerebral patient in the movie. While everyone is left impressed with her acting skills, there is some section of the netizens who are pointing out the similarities between Anushka Sharma, Stephen and Maysoon Zayid.

The much-awaited film of the Year Zero’s trailer has finally been unveiled. The fans and the celebrities are pouring in their compliments for giving a spectacular glimpse of the movie. The main attraction of the movie, apart from Shah Rukh Khan is Anushka Sharma. She is essaying a role of a character who is suffering from cerebral palsy. Soon after the launch of trailer on social media, the netizens started discussing about her character.

Anushka Sharma can be seen seated on a wheelchair and initially it reminded everyone of renowned late physician Stephen Hawking. However, there are some section of the netizens who has pointed out and assumed that the actor might be playing the role of a woman named Maysoon Zayid. She also suffered the cerebral palsy. She recently became a rage on the social media after delivering her inspirational speech during Ted Talk.

There is another similarity which has been highlighted is a constant shaking in the body posture of the actor. In case you didn’t notice, in several scenes of the trailer, she is seen shaking while giving her speeches at events.

Fans and celebrities have highly appreciated the trailer for the marvelous acting of the star cast. There are several tweets that are surfacing on the Internet. Check out the tweets.

Watched #zero trailer more than 100 times. @iamsrk your best performance till date @AnushkaSharma you surpassed everyone and #katrina looks so beautiful. 21 dec looks far away — samar (@saraosamar) November 3, 2018

Happy bday shah sir. @iamsrk. Your special call made my life. I’m a bigger SRKian now. And congrats for the smashing response to #Zero trailer. 🙏🏻🧡 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 2, 2018

Last tym when YT was stuck for any Bollywood trailer was " RAEES " since than it's second tym for any trailer n this tym it's #Zero 😎 Khan Sahab jab bhi aate hai , toofan lekar aate hai 🔥🌪#BlockBusterZeroTrailer — 💥SRKs ProTecToR💥 ᶻᵉʳᵒ ᶜʰʳᶦˢᵗᵐᵃˢ ²⁰¹⁸ (@SRK_Protector) November 3, 2018

Helmed by Anand L Rai and starred by Shah Rukh Khan Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the leas roles, the movie is all set to hit the silver screens on December 21.

The plot of the movie revolves around the story of a vertically challenged man’s love story with a scientist suffering from a cerebral palsy and a superstar.

For the uninitiated, the role of a vertically challenged man was first offered to Salman Khan in the year 2012 but then later was given to Shah Rukh Khan in 2016.

