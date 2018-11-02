Zero trailer celeb and audience reaction LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan also known as the Badshah of Tassel town, turns 53 today! The superstar of B-town is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming trailer of his star-studded movie Zero. The makers of the movie revealed the news of releasing the Zero trailer on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. While Bollywood celebs have already started pouring out their love and views on the much-anticipated Zero trailer which will release today i.e. November 2.
Thus Of Hindostan actor Aamir Khan took to his official Twitter handle to share his reviews on the Zero trailer. The actor who is also the close of Shah Rukh Khan, in his Twitter post wrote that he would explain the Zero trailer in one word and that is Outstanding. He congratulated Aanand L Rai and further added by saying that his co-star from Thugs of Hindostan, Katrina Kaif has done a fantastic work and Anushka Sharma was unbelievable in the trailer. Talking about good friend Shah Rukh Khan, the 2 idiot actor wrote that SRK has outdone herself in the trailer. The Dangal star cannot wait to watch the film that will hit the theatres on November.
Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the film is bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Aanand L. Rai and Karuna Badwal, romantic drama is written by Himanshu Sharma. The film is made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment’s Gauri Khan. Well, the star-studded film has Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Javed Jaffrey and Abdul Quadir Amin. Apart from that Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and R. Madhavan as the special appearances.
Zero trailer celeb reaction and audience review LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
Former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota took to his official Twitter handle to praise the Zero poster. The singer also showered his blessings for the upcoming trailer of star-studded movie Zero.
very nice posters of #zero @iamsrk bhai.— Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) November 1, 2018
Best Wishes.. #ZeroPoster https://t.co/zbgvPMyUhF
The production house of the film Red Chillies Entertainment has introduced the Zero emojis #Buaa for the twitter users just before the release of Zero trailer on November 2.
Now, Bauuagiri needs no words, just an emoji. Introducing #Bauua, who is all set to start new trends. @TwitterIndia @BauuaSingh#Bauua #Zero #Zero21Dec pic.twitter.com/84UYCDX9UE— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) November 1, 2018
As it is Shah Rukh Khan's 53rd birthday, his massive fan following and Bollywood celeb have started pouring out their love and blessings to the actor. Himanshu Kohli took to his official Twitter handle to wish good luck to the actor for the upcoming movie.
Wishing the king of acting, the king of style and the king of our hearts, @iamsrk Sir, a very happy birthday. Keep inspiring all of us and all the very best for #Zero #HappyBirthdaySRK— Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) November 1, 2018