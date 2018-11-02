Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero trailer was launched today in Mumbai in the presence of all the three leading actors and director Anand L Rai. Shah Rukh Khan upcoming film Zero is one of the most awaited films of the year as it predicts a very unique and never before heard love story. Take a look at top dialogues from the Zero film trailer.

Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero trailer was launched today in Mumbai in the presence of all the three leading actors and director Anand L Rai. Shah Rukh Khan upcoming film Zero is one of the most awaited films of the year as it predicts a very unique and never before heard love story. In Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is playing the role of a vertically challenged person, fans will see Anushka Sharma in a wheelchair-bound role, and Katrina Kaif is playing the role of an alcoholic actress. Since the characterisation of all the three leading actors in the movie is very unique and different from past love triangle stories, the first look of the trailer has made all the fans, audience restless and impatient to wait till the film finally hit theatres on December 21.

Zero trailer in itself is a binding one, as it gives a sneak-peak into the characters of the story and with some unique and edge-cutting dialogues. Shah Rukh Khan is his vertically challenged look still looks amazing and captivating who takes the audience by surprise and binds them throughout the trailer, while Anushka Sharma, who is playing a wheel-chair bound person, is set to surprise fans in a never done role before. At the same time, Katrina Kaif looks stunning and one thing for which she is known for, a marvellous Bollywood beauty, playing the role of an alcoholic superstar.

The trailer of the film itself has some interesting dialogues which are interesting, never heard before and talks about a different and unique philosophy towards love and life goals. Take a look at some of the most captivating dialogues from the Zero trailer.

Top 6 dialogues from Zero film trailer:

38 ki umar me jo log kunware ghumte hai na pandey, unhe baarish se darr nahi lagta Shaadi kise karni thi, humare yaha plot dekhne ke paise thodi lagte hai Bahot milenge tumhara jaise, gawar pasand hai mujhe Ek wohi toh thi jiski aankhon me aankhe daal ke mai dekh sakta tha, wo mere barabar thi aur mai uske barabar Agar uske saath hota toh zindagi barabari ki kateti, par zindagi kaatni kise thi, hume toh jini thi Hum kisi ke barabar ho sake yeh sapna bhagwan ne humse cheen liya tha aur badle me humne bhagwan se pure hindustan ka sapna cheenliya

