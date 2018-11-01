Get excited as the wait for Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero trailer is almost over. Scheduled to hit the cinema screens on December 21, the trailer will release on the occasion of SRK’s birthday, i.e November 2. However, before the trailer releases, early reviews for the same have started pouring in and are raising excitement among the audience.
Speaking about the trailer of the film, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to official Twitter account and stated there is a strong display of emotions in Zero trailer and one would be definitely surprised. The length of the trailer is 3.13 minutes.
Film critic Faridoon Shahryar in his review for Bollywood Hungama stated that Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has managed to weave a larger-than-life love story and has managed to portray Shah Rukh Khan in such a manner that would make the audience erupt with joy. He added that the trailer makes you want to watch the film right now.
Without revealing much details, film critic Sumit Kadel on his Twitter account wrote that the character of Bauua Singh essayed by Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most daring characters played by any actor in Indian cinema.
Not just that, Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan, who is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, took to his official Twitter account to state that Zero trailer is outstanding. Congratulating Aanand L Rai, he appreciated Katrina and Anushka’s performance in the film and added that SRK has outdone himself. With this, he added that he cannot wait to watch the film.
Ever since the announcement of the film, Zero has managed to remain in the buzz and has emerged as one of the most anticipated releases of the year 2018.
