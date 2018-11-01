Zero trailer early reviews: Before the much-awaited trailer of Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero releases on November 2, the early reviews have started coming in. Speaking about the trailer of the film, Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan stated that the trailer of Zero is outstanding and Shah Rukh Khan has outdone himself in it.

Get excited as the wait for Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero trailer is almost over. Scheduled to hit the cinema screens on December 21, the trailer will release on the occasion of SRK’s birthday, i.e November 2. However, before the trailer releases, early reviews for the same have started pouring in and are raising excitement among the audience.

Speaking about the trailer of the film, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to official Twitter account and stated there is a strong display of emotions in Zero trailer and one would be definitely surprised. The length of the trailer is 3.13 minutes.

Watched #ZeroTrailer [3.13 minutes]… Get ready to be surprised big time… SRK, Anushka, Katrina – the characters will catch you unawares… Aanand L Rai is synonymous with emotional films and there's a strong undercurrent of emotions on display here… 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/9v2XQomaBG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2018

Film critic Faridoon Shahryar in his review for Bollywood Hungama stated that Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has managed to weave a larger-than-life love story and has managed to portray Shah Rukh Khan in such a manner that would make the audience erupt with joy. He added that the trailer makes you want to watch the film right now.

If the promo is anything to go by (Promo, in many a cases makes or breaks a film these days) then Aanand has presented Shah Rukh Khan in the manner that will make his fans erupt with joy. #ZeroTrailerhttps://t.co/LFqEdPLvET — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) October 31, 2018

Without revealing much details, film critic Sumit Kadel on his Twitter account wrote that the character of Bauua Singh essayed by Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most daring characters played by any actor in Indian cinema.

Cant reveal anything about #ZeroTrailer , can only assure you folks that character of @BauuaSingh portrayed by @iamsrk , is not only his but one of the most daring character played by any SUPERSTAR in our cinema. Mohabbat kar kar k sach mein maar dalega.. #Zero @RedChilliesEnt — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 31, 2018

Not just that, Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan, who is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, took to his official Twitter account to state that Zero trailer is outstanding. Congratulating Aanand L Rai, he appreciated Katrina and Anushka’s performance in the film and added that SRK has outdone himself. With this, he added that he cannot wait to watch the film.

Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word… OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself!

Can't wait to to watch the film!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018

Ever since the announcement of the film, Zero has managed to remain in the buzz and has emerged as one of the most anticipated releases of the year 2018.

