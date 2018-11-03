The new BFFs of the B-town, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, were spotted sharing a laugh and having a gala time with each other from the sets of their upcoming film Zero. The picture was shared by Anushka Sharma through her Instagram account with a caption Laugh and Shine.

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming film Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starer film Zero is out now and has taken the internet by storm. During the shoot of the film, new BFFs of the town Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif were spotted together sharing a laugh and having a gala time with each other. The adorable picture was shared by the Anushka Sharma on her social media timeline.

The Zero actor caption the picture as “Laugh and Shine.” In the picture, Anushka Sharma is wearing a pink shimri dress and Katrina Kaif is donning silver colour one piece dress with a denim jacket. Both the Bollywood beauties are sharing a giggle and enjoying each others company. Their upcoming film Zero is all set to hit the big screens on December 21, 2018, just before the Christman. The film is being helmed by ace director Anand L Rai and produced by Gauri Khan.

Both the actors have been praised for their phenomenal performances since the Zero trailer’s release. The movie will also showcase stars like Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, late Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Abhay Deol and R Madhavan in the cameos roles.

