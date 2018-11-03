Shah Rukh Khan ringed in his 53rd birthday on November 2, 2018. The day was special as he also unveiled the trailer of his much-awaited film of the year Zero. The event was no less than a glitzy affair. The movie is based on the journey of the character of Uttar Pradesh city Meerut to New York. Keeping in mind, King Khan arrived at an event with his leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in Meerut style.
Dressed in white shirt and black denim with a red waistcloth, he made sure to look every inch of a Meerut street localite. This is not it, Shah Rukh Khan left no stones to impress his fans. He even tasted the spicy and tangy Gol Gappas. A video is surfacing on the Internet from the same where the Bollywood superstar tasted the crispy snack with director Anand L Rai.
The video is simply a pleasant sight to look at as both of them enjoyed the snack . Already, the trailer has taken the Internet by storm and fans just can’t get enough of the superstar’s phenomenal acting skills.
Check out some of the tweets
Recently, Aamir Khan took to Twitter to praise SRK starrer Zero trailer. In his tweet, he mentioned that the film is outstanding. He even congratulated Aanand L Rai and applauded Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh for their stellar performance in the movie.
Even filmmaker Karan Johar also congratulated director Anand L Rai and team for creating a magic with wonderful visual effects in the trailer.
The movie is slated to release on December 21. Starrer by Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, the movie will also have special appearances from Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Abhay Deol, R Madhavan and late legendary actor, Sridevi.
Leave a Reply