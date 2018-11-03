The Zero trailer was no less than a grand event on the 53rd birthday of Shah Rukh Khan. Arriving at an event in Meerut street style on two-vehicle with his leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, he left his fans impressed. Not just that, what is grabbing on social media is SRK's video where the King Khan can be seen enjoying the street food Gol Gappe with the director Anand L Rai.

Shah Rukh Khan ringed in his 53rd birthday on November 2, 2018. The day was special as he also unveiled the trailer of his much-awaited film of the year Zero. The event was no less than a glitzy affair. The movie is based on the journey of the character of Uttar Pradesh city Meerut to New York. Keeping in mind, King Khan arrived at an event with his leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in Meerut style.

Dressed in white shirt and black denim with a red waistcloth, he made sure to look every inch of a Meerut street localite. This is not it, Shah Rukh Khan left no stones to impress his fans. He even tasted the spicy and tangy Gol Gappas. A video is surfacing on the Internet from the same where the Bollywood superstar tasted the crispy snack with director Anand L Rai.

The video is simply a pleasant sight to look at as both of them enjoyed the snack . Already, the trailer has taken the Internet by storm and fans just can’t get enough of the superstar’s phenomenal acting skills.

Check out some of the tweets

This is so so special ❤️💫 you guys are just magical! @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif 🌟🌟🌟👊 Can’t wait to see this one!!! #ZEROTRAILER https://t.co/Z0iA4e0p93 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 2, 2018

@AnushkaSharma slays and #KatrinaKaif Burns!!!! The ladies will be the ones to steal our hearts.. Music by #AjayAtul making my heart soar already!!!! Cannot wait for 21st December 😻😻😻😻#ZeroTrailer — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 2, 2018

Spectacular this one… https://t.co/v37iQrZgYI. What a great way to bring in your birthday @iamsrk . Best wishes always !! — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 2, 2018

Dear @iamsrk, firstly wishing you a very happy birthday and secondly huge congratulations in advance…saw the #ZeroTrailer and loved it! Superbly packaged, has blockbuster written all over it! Really looking forward to the film. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 2, 2018

Happy Birthday @iamsrk Thanks for the constant warmth & support. And for always being such a huge source of inspiration. #Zero #ZeroTrailer is the perfect return gift! — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) November 2, 2018

Recently, Aamir Khan took to Twitter to praise SRK starrer Zero trailer. In his tweet, he mentioned that the film is outstanding. He even congratulated Aanand L Rai and applauded Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh for their stellar performance in the movie.

Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word… OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself!

Can't wait to to watch the film!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018

Even filmmaker Karan Johar also congratulated director Anand L Rai and team for creating a magic with wonderful visual effects in the trailer.

The trailer of #ZERO has BLOCKBUSTER written all over!!!! The fantastic @iamsrk in the most endearing character of his career! The always brilliant and soulful @AnushkaSharma and watch out for the intro shot of #KatrinaKaif and her impact in the trailer!!! This ones a whopper! ❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2018

Congratulations to @aanandlrai for weaving his magic yet again!!! A sparking Cinema experience!! And big kudos to team @RedChilliesEnt and it’s VIsual effects team for this understated brilliance! Merry Xmas guys!! #zero @iamsrk ROCKS — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2018

The movie is slated to release on December 21. Starrer by Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, the movie will also have special appearances from Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Abhay Deol, R Madhavan and late legendary actor, Sridevi.

