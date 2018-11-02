Zero trailer LIVE Updates: The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero is all set to be released today i.e November 2. What marks the day even more special is that it is also the Bollywood megastar’s birthday today. As the makers of the film release intriguing posters of the film, the audience is finding it hard to contain their excitement and the Zero fever is taking social media by storm.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, the film is deemed to be Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film till date. With the buzz around the film, Zero is expected to shatter all box office records.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan as Bauaa Singh will be seen essaying the role of a dwarf while Katrina Kaif will be essaying the role of an alcoholic actress. With this, the trio will be a strong comeback on the big screen after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. While Zero will mark the second collaboration of SRK and Katrina, SRK has earlier worked with Anushka in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Interestingly, in an earlier interview with a leading daily, Katrina had earlier revealed that the original title of the film was ‘Katrina Meri Jaan’. The film is expected to hit the theatrical screens on December 21.

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero is finally out

Live Updates

04:53 (IST)

Here's watch the trailer

The much-awaited trailer has been finally launched. Take a look:

04:42 (IST)

The stage for Zero's trailer launch is set. According to the photos coming in, the city of Meerut has been recreated in Mumbai with a mela setup. Fans have arrived at the venue in huge numbers.

04:36 (IST)

As the audience eagerly wait for the trailer of Zero, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took to his official Twitter account to state that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has blockbuster written over it. He further added that Bauaa Singh is SRK's most endearing character till date.

04:34 (IST)

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has released a new poster of Bauua Singh aka Shah Rukh. Wishing the megastar a very happy birthday, the filmmaker quoted a Shayari in his tweet.

04:30 (IST)

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all praises for the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. Praising Katrina and Anushka's performance in the trailer, Aamir stated that Shah Rukh has outdone himself.

