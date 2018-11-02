Zero trailer LIVE Updates: The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero is all set to be released today i.e November 2. What marks the day even more special is that it is also the Bollywood megastar’s birthday today. As the makers of the film release intriguing posters of the film, the audience is finding it hard to contain their excitement and the Zero fever is taking social media by storm.
Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, the film is deemed to be Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film till date. With the buzz around the film, Zero is expected to shatter all box office records.
In the film, Shah Rukh Khan as Bauaa Singh will be seen essaying the role of a dwarf while Katrina Kaif will be essaying the role of an alcoholic actress. With this, the trio will be a strong comeback on the big screen after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. While Zero will mark the second collaboration of SRK and Katrina, SRK has earlier worked with Anushka in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Interestingly, in an earlier interview with a leading daily, Katrina had earlier revealed that the original title of the film was ‘Katrina Meri Jaan’. The film is expected to hit the theatrical screens on December 21.
Live Updates
Here's watch the trailer
The much-awaited trailer has been finally launched. Take a look:
The stage for Zero's trailer launch is set. According to the photos coming in, the city of Meerut has been recreated in Mumbai with a mela setup. Fans have arrived at the venue in huge numbers.
The world of #Zero has been created at the #ZeroTrailer launch !!! pic.twitter.com/ENkvQ26LH1— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) November 2, 2018
As the audience eagerly wait for the trailer of Zero, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took to his official Twitter account to state that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has blockbuster written over it. He further added that Bauaa Singh is SRK's most endearing character till date.
The trailer of #ZERO has BLOCKBUSTER written all over!!!! The fantastic @iamsrk in the most endearing character of his career! The always brilliant and soulful @AnushkaSharma and watch out for the intro shot of #KatrinaKaif and her impact in the trailer!!! This ones a whopper! ❤️— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2018
On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has released a new poster of Bauua Singh aka Shah Rukh. Wishing the megastar a very happy birthday, the filmmaker quoted a Shayari in his tweet.
Duaaon ki agar shakl hoti to uske gaalon pe bhi kya aise hi dimple padte? 😊uss hasi ke naam jiski hasi se laakhon ke chehron pe hasi aajaati hai! Janamdin mubarak Khan Saab @iamsrk 🤗 pic.twitter.com/IZSQP2NFBY— AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) November 2, 2018
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all praises for the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. Praising Katrina and Anushka's performance in the trailer, Aamir stated that Shah Rukh has outdone himself.
Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself!— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018
