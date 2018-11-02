Zero trailer LIVE Updates: The wait for the much-awaited trailer of Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is almost over. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21.

Zero trailer LIVE Updates: The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero is all set to be released today i.e November 2. What marks the day even more special is that it is also the Bollywood megastar’s birthday today. As the makers of the film release intriguing posters of the film, the audience is finding it hard to contain their excitement and the Zero fever is taking social media by storm.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, the film is deemed to be Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film till date. With the buzz around the film, Zero is expected to shatter all box office records.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan as Bauaa Singh will be seen essaying the role of a dwarf while Katrina Kaif will be essaying the role of an alcoholic actress. With this, the trio will be a strong comeback on the big screen after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. While Zero will mark the second collaboration of SRK and Katrina, SRK has earlier worked with Anushka in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Interestingly, in an earlier interview with a leading daily, Katrina had earlier revealed that the original title of the film was ‘Katrina Meri Jaan’. The film is expected to hit the theatrical screens on December 21.

