She is undoubtedly one of the most skilled actors in B-town and you can’t deny the fact that with every role that she has ever portrayed on the big screen has turned her into a remarkable actor. It was not hard for the Sui Dhaaga actor to found her niche in the Bollywood and she is one among the few actors who have already worked with the big shots of the Indian film industry. One thing that makes Anushka different from most of the tinsel town diva’s is she loves experimenting with her roles. She never shies away from playing the characters that challenge herself, and that we guess is the reason behind her manifest success.

The actor made her debut on the silver screen opposite to Shah Rukh Khan and since then there was no looking back for the actor. Till now, Anushka has been a part of some box office crowd-pullers, including PK, Sanju NH10, Band Baaja Baaraat and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Presently, the actor is all buckled-up for the release of her new film Zero that is scheduled to hit the box office on December 21, 2018. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the key roles.

Meanwhile, for all those fans who are already in love with actor’s remarkable acting skills and flawless beauty, we have tried to bring something special for all of you out there. Here are the 10 avatars of the actor from the film Zero that we bet you must haven’t seen before. Just don’t thank you us making your day!

Meanwhile, you can also check out the trailer of Zero right below. Once again, Sharma has tried to come out of her comfort zone and we can bet that her hard work will not go in vain. Here’s take a look at the trailer:

