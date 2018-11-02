Today, Shah Rukh Khan's most talked about film Zero's trailer was dropped on the YouTube. The film is the talk of the town for so many reasons, and one among them is totally Shah Rukh Khan's new look as a dwarf and the other is Anushka Sharma, who was once again seen an all-new challenging role. Anushka is playing Aafia, a wheelchair-bound woman going through cerebral palsy.

Today, Shah Rukh Khan’s most talked about film Zero’s trailer was dropped on the YouTube. The film is the talk of the town for so many reasons, and one among them is totally Shah Rukh Khan’s new look as a dwarf and the other is Anushka Sharma, who was once again seen an all-new challenging role. Anushka is playing Aafia, a wheelchair-bound woman going through cerebral palsy. Recently, the Sui Dhaaga actor has emerged as one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood. She is the actor that never hesitates from taking risks in her career.

Talking about her role during the trailer launch, the actor said that she was nervous regarding her role as she didn’t want to let down the character. Expressing the difficulties that were faced during the shooting, Anushka said that she has to spend all her time sitting on the chair as it was the only demand of her role. The actor added that it was really challenging to get under the skin of the character.

Zero is set to hit the big screens on December 21, 2018. Besides Anushka and Shah Rukh, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the key roles.

Interestingly, it is the second time when Shah Rukh, Anushka and Katrina will spread their magic on the big screens after Jab Tak Hai Jaan that hit the box office in 2012.

Also, with Zero, Anushka will mark her 10 years in the Bollywood. She made her debut with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh in 2008. Talking on the matter, the actor said that she is excited and happy adding that ten years back it was Shah Rukh with whom she made her debut and a decade after she is once again featuring in another film with SRK. She added that she is looking forward to getting the same love and praises as SRK for the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More