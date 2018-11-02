Zero trailer review: One of the most awaited film trailers of the year, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero has finally released and the occasion to release the trailer cannot have been better than this as its king khan Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Going by the first look of the trailer, get ready for an unexpected entertainment ride as Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif is going to take you to a magnificent love triangle that will break rules, set new examples and force you to think and define what love means to you.

Zero trailer review: Get ready for an unexpected entertainment ride as Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif is going to take you to a magnificent love story that will break rules, set new examples and force you to think to define what love means to you. One of the most awaited film trailers of the year, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero has finally released and the occasion to release the trailer cannot have been better than this as its king khan Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Produced by Red Chillies Production and directed by Anand L Rai, makers of Zero in which Shah Rukh Khan, who is playing a vertically challenged person, Anushka Sharma, who is playing the role of a wheelchair-bound person and Katrina Kaif, who is playing the role of an alcoholic successful actress, have tried to put a very different love story on the celluloid and it will be a waiting game from now untill its release, what the film has really to give to its audience.

Looking at the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan takes the attention from his very first expression and dialogue in the move and binds the audience from that particular moment. The same appears to be going for every other actor and character in the movie, be it Anushka Sharma, who is again playing a challenging role of a wheelchair-bound person and it’s for sure, the role wouldn’t have been easy for her. Talking about Katrina Kaif, then get ready to witness her acting at her best. Playing the role of an alcoholic successful actress, Katrina Kaif is all set to take your breath away with her performance.

From the trailer, it appears to be an unexpected never seen or heard before love triangle. After watching the trailer, there is no doubt that it is going to be a very impatient time for the audience and all the fans of this star-studded film to hit silver screens on December 21.

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero is finally out The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer #Zero is finally out#ZeroTrailer #ZeroMovieTrailer #SRK #ShahRukhKhan Shahrukh Khan Fans Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif Love Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma Fans Posted by NewsX on Friday, 2 November 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More