Zero trailer: As Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero's trailer continues to take social media by storm, it has inspired a series of memes on social media. Released just 2 days ago, the trailer of the film has already garnered over 69 million views on YouTube. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film is scheduled to hit the cinema screens on November 5.

However, Zero trailer has not been spared from a series of memes that are leaving everyone in splits. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero revolves around a love triangle between three interesting and contrasting characters.

Have a look at the hilarious memes here:

Me to my younger brother while playing cricket…#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/PWZyrr2vkb — Rohan Shrikhande (@ShrikhandeRohan) November 5, 2018

Indians on why they elect the politicians that they do#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/SRNm0yt13G — Maulik Dalmia (@MaulikDalmia) November 2, 2018

When she tags you in relatable memes#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/0KMcweJkOZ — Robin Jagal (@robinjagal) November 3, 2018

Me: I am a well educated person My Crush:#ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/3QD3VgFxC0 — BOBBEY (@iamsrktheking) November 2, 2018

#ZeroTrailer Tim Cook – Here's a more expensive iPhone with the same features as last year Apple Fans – pic.twitter.com/PDvS6jIQxu — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 2, 2018

You vs The girl he told you not to worry about#Zerotrailer #zero trailer pic.twitter.com/DkyDIZ4hCa — Varun कामदार (@KamdarVarun) November 2, 2018

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan as Bauaa Singh essays the role of a dwarf while Anushka Sharma is essaying the role of Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, who is a senior NASA scientist and has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Katrina Kaif as Babita will be seen playing the role of an alcoholic female actor. Looking at the excitement among social media users, Zero is a potential blockbuster and is promising to set new records at the box office.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, actors like Salman Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla will be seen making a special appearance in the film. If the latest reports are to believe, Zero is SRK’s most expensive film and has been made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

After Zero, Shah Rukh Khan will be reportedly seen in Rakesh Sharma’s biopic. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif-starrer Thugs of Hindostan is all set to hit the screens this Friday on the occasion of Diwali. Post Thugs of Hindostan and Zero, Katrina will be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, was recently seen in the film Sui Dhaaga: Made in India opposite Varun Dhawan.

