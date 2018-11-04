Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma-starrer upcoming film Zero's trailer has created a buzz on the internet. The trailer has been clocked 54 million views within 24 hours of its release. The Zero's trailer and the acting of Shah Rukh Khan has been applauded by the millions of SRK fans and the film critics.

The much-awaited multi-starrer triangular love story film Zero’s trailer has taken the internet by storm as the trailer has been viewed by more than 54 million views in only 24-hours since it was launched. The upcoming film Zero cast Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is helmed by ace director Anand L Rai and bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chilli Entertainment. The teaser and the trailer of the film have got a great response from the audience and SRK lovers, and it looks like that Zero is going to be a blockbuster of the year and will do a great collection at the box office.

The film critics and experts have lauded the Shah Rusk Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma for their acting, in the teaser and trailer, as it seems impressive to one and all. The makers of the film will be using Forced Perspective or VFX for Shah Rukh Khan, who is playing the role of a dwarf or a vertically challenged man. The trailer of the film Zero was launched on Shah Rukh Khan’s 53rd birthday and it has been receiving the continuous applause from the SRK lovers.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 21 this year. Along with Zero, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Ammy Jackson-starrer 2.0 and multi-starrer Thugs of Hindustan, which casts Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will be the big projects releasing this year that are enough to fill the entertainment dose of the audience.

