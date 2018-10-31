Zero trailer: The trailer of much-awaited film Zero is set to launch on November 2, on the occasion of Shah Rukh's 53rd birthday. The trailer will be released at IMAX, Wadala, in Mumbai. The trailer launch event will be attended by entire cast, including birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma. Director Aanand L Rai will also be present to unveil the first trailer of the much-awaited film.

Zero trailer: The trailer of much-awaited film Zero is set to launch on November 2, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 53rd birthday. The trailer will be released at IMAX, Wadala, in Mumbai. The trailer launch event will be attended by entire cast, including birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma. Director Aanand L Rai will also be present to unveil the first trailer of the much-awaited film. The first teaser of the film, which was released a few months ago, has garnered more than 34 million views on YouTube.

The makers of the film have already given a big Eid treat in the form of a glimpse from the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan song in the second teaser. Zero presents the story of a man of short stature dreams of dating a specific superstar. The trailer launch event will be a grand show as Meerut city, along with the Ghanta Ghar, will be recreated at the venue. A mela-like set up with food joints and game stalls will also be organised at the event.

The Zero team will also engage with media persons at the event. Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. The preparations at Shah Rukh Khan’s villa, Mannat, is in full swing for the occasion. It seems like this year holds special and grand celebrations for the superstar. Various photographs of his lighted house are doing rounds on the internet and have been shared on his fan pages. The film Zero will hit the theatres on December 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More