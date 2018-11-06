Zero trailer: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero is facing backlash from the Sikh community for showing the actor wearing a gatra kirpan as an ordinary dagger. In his complaint, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee's general secretary Majinder Singh has requested the concerned authorities to file an FIR against Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero is one of the most anticipated films of the year and has been in the buzz ever since the film has been announced. Released 3 days ago, the trailer of the film has garnered over 90 million views and is speculated to be SRK’s most expensive film till date. As the film continues to raise excitement among the audience, it is now facing a roadblock for hurting Sikh sentiments.

In a complaint filed by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Majinder Singh has stated that the trailer as well as the poster of Zero shows Shah Rukh Khan wearing a Gatra Kirpan as an ordinary dagger, which has caused outrage among the Sikh community. Stating that according to Sikh rehat maryada, only Amritdhari Sikh person can wear Gatra Kirpan, Majinder Singh requested the concerned authorities to file an FIR against filmmaker Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan.

He also requested to immediately halt the promo of the film, which portrays Shah Rukh Khan wearing Gatra Kirpan. In his complaint, the complainant also threatened to stage protests at theatres during the film’s screening if the objectionable scenes are not removed.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero is a complicated love story between three characters. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan essays the role of a dwarf, Katrina Kaif essays the role of an alcoholic female actor while Anushka Sharma is essaying the role of a senior NASA scientist with cerebral palsy. The film will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More