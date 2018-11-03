Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero's trailer, which released on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, is trending on No. 1 on YouTube and has crossed 24 million views in less than 24 hours. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero will hit the screens on December 21, 2019.

After months of anticipation, the much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif was finally released yesterday i.e November 2. Released on the occasion of King Khan’s 53rd birthday, the trailer of the film was the perfect return gift for the audience as well as fans. With the buzz around the trailer of the film, it has already garnered 28 million views in less than 24 hours.

Trending on No. 1 on YouTube, the trailer of the song has won the hearts of the audience, film critics as well as Bollywood celebrities. Appreciating the trailer of the film, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter account to extend birthday wishes to the superstar and stated that Zero has blockbuster written over it. He added that he is really looking forward to the film.

Actor Swara Bhaskar on his Twitter acc0unt stated that the ladies of Zero will be the ones to steal hearts. Swara added that she cannot wait for December 21. Responding to the trailer of the film, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit stated that Zero is the perfect return gift for the fans.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, the film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2018. According to the latest buzz, Zero is SRK’s most expensive film to date. Zero is scheduled to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen essaying the role of Bauua Singh, who is a dwarf. Anushka Sharma plays the role of a wheel-chair bounded person while Katrina will be seen essaying the role of an alcoholic female actor. Zero is essentially a story based on an interesting love triangle between the three characters.

