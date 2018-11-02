Zero trailer: As the much-awaited trailer of Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma gears up to release today, latest reports suggest that the original title of the film had a Katrina Kaif connection. In an earlier interview, Katrina had earlier stated that the film was originally titled as Katrina Meri Jaan. This is also the reason why people keep asking her if she will play herself in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero is making all the right buzz as the film gears to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. As the fans eagerly wait for the trailer of the film, the Zero fever has definitely caught on and is promising to take social media by storm. If the latest reports are to be believed, the original title of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had a Katrina Kaif connection.

In an interview with an entertainment daily, Bollywood diva had earlier revealed that the film was originally titled as Katrina Meri Jaan. Speaking about the same, she has stated that Zero’s director Aanand L Rai has been discussing the film with her for about 2 years. Since the film was originally titled at ‘Katrina Meri Jaan’, people keep asking her if she will essay her in the film.

Zero is making headlines ever since the film has been announced. According to the latest reports, the film is Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive project and is definitely a potential blockbuster. Scheduled to hit the cinema screens on December 21, the trailer will be released on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday today on November 2.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero will mark the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma on-screen. Before this, the actors were seen in the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

While Zero will be Shah Rukh and Katrina’s second collaboration after Zero, the former and Anushka have previously worked together in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

