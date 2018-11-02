Zero movie trailer: The much-awaited trailer of zero is finally out! In a span of just 10 minutes, it has garnered 439,317 views and the comments section is pouring with compliments and appreciation for the star cast. See Zero trailer inside!

The most-anticipated and magnificent trailer launch of Zero starring King Khan Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharm, and Katrina Kaif is finally out on official YouTube channel of Red Chilies Entertainment and Colors Yellow Productions. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is about a vertically challenged guy Bauua Singh. As it is Shah Rukh Khan’s 53rd birthday, the makers of Zero are ensuring to make this trailer launch event a memorable affair. This is one of the grandest trailer launch Bollywood has ever witnessed at IMAX Wadala, in Mumbai.

The trailer launch event will be attended by the entire star cast of ZERO- Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma among others along with director Aanand L Rai. In the movie, Katrina will be seen playing an actress who is battling alcoholism and Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of a scientist with a disability. The whole movie is set against the backdrop of Meerut. Have a look at top 10 looks of Shah Rukh Khan in the trailer here:

This will be the trio’s second film together after Jab Tak Hai Jaan which was a blockbuster hit and had crossed 100 crore mark at the box office back in 2012. Red Chilies Entertainment and Colors Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero, produced by Gauri Khan. The movie is set to hit the silver screen this Christmas on December 21.

