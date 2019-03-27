Zero movie stars Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The Rs 200 crore budget film didn't do very well at the box office but the songs and the VFX have won many laurels during the award shows. The movie Zero also helped Katrina Kaif slip into the role of Babita Jumari and earn rewards for her performance by honoring her with Best Supporting Actor ( Female) at the Zee Cine awards.

After ending the year with Zero last December, Red Chillies Entertainment has kickstarted the year by sweeping awards for the marvelous VFX, soulful music and remarkable performances. As another year kicks in, the award season has gripped the nation. Fruiting success to the tedious efforts, Red Chillies Entertainment has marked itself on every award ceremony.

Zero was awarded as the Best VFX by Zee Cine Awards as well as the prestigious Filmfare Awards. Depicting Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man, the VFX team put in immense perseverance to shrink down the actor’s height to match that of Bauaa Singh, his character.

The film offered an extraordinary performance by Katrina Kaif, as she slipped into an important character of Babita Kumari for the film. Earning rewards for her performance, Katrina was awarded as the Best Supporting Actor (Female) at the Zee Cine Awards.

Zero offered a heartwarming collection of songs which struck a chord with the audience. Encouraging and appreciating the upcoming talent, Mirchi Music Awards conferred the title of Upcoming Male Vocalist on Abhay Jodhpurkar for Mere Naam Tu.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero is winning hearts at award ceremonies

The Hindi language romantic drama film has been written by Himanshu Sharma and had a series of beautiful party anthem and soulful songs. Some of the songs which ahs crossed millions of views on yOutube are- Husn Parcham, Ann Bann, Tanha Hua, heer Badnam, Duma Dum Mast Kalandar, Issaqbaazi, Mere Naam Tu and many other such songs.

Produced on the budget of Rs 200 crore, Zero was King Khan’s most expensive movie but unfortunately was a failure at the box office! Take a look at some of the songs of the movie here:

